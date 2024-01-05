SkyView
2-alarm building fire in Richland County is under control

WIS News at Noon is a full hour of news and lifestyle stories Monday through Friday.
By Kevin Connaughton
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia-Richland Fire Department (CRFD) responded Friday morning shortly after 10:30 a.m. to a fire in northeast Richland County.

The fire occurred at Laserform and Machine Metal Fabrication Shop on Farrow Road, fire officials reported.

CRFD assessed the situation as a two-alarm fire, meaning firefighters need assistance from other departments to extinguish the flames.

“We had about 40 or 50 of our members involved with this operation,” Mike DeSumma, Public Information Officer with CRFD, stated. “[The] fire was pretty heavy on the inside so we called for the 2nd alarm.”

DeSumma confirmed the blaze was brought under control around noon Friday.

No injures were reported, and all facility workers were able to escape the burning building safely though the building did sustain fire damages, fire officials added.

CRFD said the fire started in an oven at the plant that is used to treat metal.

This story is developing. Check back here for updates.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

