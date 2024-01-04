Sumter woman arrested in Christmas morning shooting

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) arrested a woman accused of shooting at a person on Christmas Day.

Deputies said to have received a call from a victim who claimed to have been shot at by 45-year-old Yvonne Nicole Holladay in the vicinity of Heritage Road.

The victim told deputies the gunfire narrowly missed them but damaged their vehicle.

Deputies obtained an arrest warrant for Holladay after concluding interviews and collecting evidence. She was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Deputies said Holladay surrendered herself to deputies at SCSO.

Holladay was transported to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center and was released on a $75,000 bond.

SCSO is investigating the incident.

Anyone with pertinent information on the incident is asked to contact the SCSO at 803-436-2000.

