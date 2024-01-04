SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

South Carolina achieves second-highest industry recruitment in 2023

By Kevin Connaughton
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An industry recruitment report released by the South Carolina Department of Commerce (S.C. Commerce) indicate South Carolina received the second highest investment amount in the state’s history in 2023.

The report stated the Palmetto State received a total of $9.22 billion of capital investment from January to December 2023 and announced 14,120 jobs — 11,000 of which were new.

S.C. Commerce noted the capital is specifically targeted towards two leading industry sectors: Automotive, Electric Vehicles (EV) and EV batteries with a $4.3 billion investment and Alternative Energy and Fuels with a $1.56 billion investment.

The report showed three companies received investments of $1 billion or greater: Scout Motors, Ablemarle Corporation, and QTS Data Centers.

The state’s previous record of two projects receiving $1 billion or more in a single year was started in 2014 and met again in 2022, state officials said.

“Once again, South Carolina has proven that it is among the best places in the world to do business,” Gov. Henry McMaster said. “[This] signals to the global business community that South Carolina is a trusted partner for successful businesses.”

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2024 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington High School mourns death of teacher
Lexington High School mourns death of teacher
The release stated the decision came after deliberations between UHC and Prisma Health failed...
Prisma no longer in network with UnitedHealthCare insurance plans; no deal reached with health care system
All of the candidates were invited to join us for a one-on-one interview before the special...
Results reveal projected winner in Senate District 19 special election
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to visit South Carolina
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to visit South Carolina

Latest News

Sumter woman arrested in Christmas morning shooting
South Carolina achieves second-highest industry recruitment in 2023
Newly Sworn-in City Councilman Talks Future Term
Newly Sworn in City Councilman Talks Future Term
This was the first time the Orangeburg DPU’s power supplier has changed since 1927.
Orangeburg DPU signs Duke Energy on as power supplier