South Carolina achieves second-highest industry recruitment in 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An industry recruitment report released by the South Carolina Department of Commerce (S.C. Commerce) indicate South Carolina received the second highest investment amount in the state’s history in 2023.

The report stated the Palmetto State received a total of $9.22 billion of capital investment from January to December 2023 and announced 14,120 jobs — 11,000 of which were new.

S.C. Commerce noted the capital is specifically targeted towards two leading industry sectors: Automotive, Electric Vehicles (EV) and EV batteries with a $4.3 billion investment and Alternative Energy and Fuels with a $1.56 billion investment.

The report showed three companies received investments of $1 billion or greater: Scout Motors, Ablemarle Corporation, and QTS Data Centers.

The state’s previous record of two projects receiving $1 billion or more in a single year was started in 2014 and met again in 2022, state officials said.

“Once again, South Carolina has proven that it is among the best places in the world to do business,” Gov. Henry McMaster said. “[This] signals to the global business community that South Carolina is a trusted partner for successful businesses.”

