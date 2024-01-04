SkyView
Soda City Live: Rockin’ Resolutions

By Steven Fulton
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina - School of Music and USC Music Industry Studies is hosting Rockin’ Resolutions, an all-ages fundraiser at The Senate.

What’s unusual about this fundraiser is the headliner is the USC School of Music Dean Tayloe Hardin, along with singer/songwriter Angie Aparo (writer of Faith Hill’s ‘Cry’) and guitarist Tony McMahon, a prominent lead guitarist hailing from Gainesville, FL. 

The trio are reuniting as ‘Angie Aparo with The Dean and the Boys’ to perform classic rock-and-roll and several of Aparo’s hits. (The Boys include USC professors and alumni: Craig Butterfield, Brendan Bull, Joe Mathien and Scott Herring)

