Soda City Live: Rockin’ Resolutions

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina - School of Music and USC Music Industry Studies is hosting Rockin’ Resolutions, an all-ages fundraiser at The Senate.

What’s unusual about this fundraiser is the headliner is the USC School of Music Dean Tayloe Hardin, along with singer/songwriter Angie Aparo (writer of Faith Hill’s ‘Cry’) and guitarist Tony McMahon, a prominent lead guitarist hailing from Gainesville, FL.

The trio are reuniting as ‘Angie Aparo with The Dean and the Boys’ to perform classic rock-and-roll and several of Aparo’s hits. (The Boys include USC professors and alumni: Craig Butterfield, Brendan Bull, Joe Mathien and Scott Herring)

