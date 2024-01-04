Soda City Live New Years Best of 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Soda City Live looks back at fond highlights from 2023.

From Zumba to wellness and recurring guests, we share our favorite moments from the year.

Billie Jean Shaw shares her favorite moments from 2023

Soda City Live: Best of Billie Jean 2023

Billie Jean Shaw shares her favorite moments from 2023. Billie recalls moments from her gender reveal, riding on a camel, Manning High School’s marching band, and using household items for working out.

