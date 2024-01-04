SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: National Spaghetti Day with Black Rooster

By Steven Fulton
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Black Rooster in West Columbia is transforming its current French inspired menu to Italian dishes and today for National Spaghetti Day they came by the Soda City Live Kitchen to give us a preview!

Check out Black Rooster here - https://www.blackroostersc.com/

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2024 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington High School mourns death of teacher
Lexington High School mourns death of teacher
The release stated the decision came after deliberations between UHC and Prisma Health failed...
Prisma no longer in network with UnitedHealthCare insurance plans; no deal reached with health care system
All of the candidates were invited to join us for a one-on-one interview before the special...
Results reveal projected winner in Senate District 19 special election
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to visit South Carolina
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to visit South Carolina

Latest News

The Lexington Chamber and Visitors Center is hosting their monthly “Business Over Breakfast”...
Soda City Live: Lexington Chamber - Business Over Breakfast
The University of South Carolina - School of Music and USC Music Industry Studies is hosting...
Soda City Live: Rockin’ Resolutions
The workshop is happening on Thursday, January 18, 2024, from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at the...
Soda City Live: City of Columbia - Tenants and Landlord Rights and Responsibilities Workshop
Soda City Live: City of Columbia - Tenants and Landlord Rights and Responsibilities Workshop
Soda City Live: City of Columbia - Tenants and Landlord Rights and Responsibilities Workshop