Soda City Live: Lexington Chamber - Business Over Breakfast

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Chamber and Visitors Center is hosting their monthly “Business Over Breakfast” on January 9, 2024 from 7:30 a.m. through 8:30 a.m.

The topic for this month is “Navigating the Economic Landscape: Thoughts on the Road Ahead for South Carolina.”

It will be held at Radius Church, 300 W. Main Street, Lexington.

Registration is requested in advance and is $15 for Shareholders and $25 for Non-Shareholders. Please RSVP.

Participants can register at www.lexingtonsc.org/events. For more information, call (803) 359-6113.

