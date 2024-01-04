COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia Community Development Department and Department of Housing and Urban Development is hosting a Tenants and Landlords Rights and Responsibilities Workshop that will discuss reporting issues in subsidized housing/tenant-based section 8, code enforcement, housing discrimination, evictions and housing legal information, and uniform relocation act.

To register for this workshop, please click here: https://forms.columbiasc.gov/233125450859963.

The workshop is happening on Thursday, January 18, 2024, from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center.

Soda City Live: City of Columbia - Tenants and Landlord Rights and Responsibilities Workshop (City of Columbia Community Development Department)

