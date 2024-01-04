SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Richland County deputies search for person of interest in homicide investigation

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) is asking people to help identify a person they believe may have information about a homicide investigation.

The man is shown in a video RCSD shared wearing a white tank top and dreadlocks.

Officials said they are investigating the death of 19-year-old Jayvion Mayrant, which happened on June 25, on Indigo Springs Drive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2024 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington High School mourns death of teacher
Lexington High School mourns death of teacher
The release stated the decision came after deliberations between UHC and Prisma Health failed...
Prisma no longer in network with UnitedHealthCare insurance plans; no deal reached with health care system
All of the candidates were invited to join us for a one-on-one interview before the special...
Results reveal projected winner in Senate District 19 special election
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to visit South Carolina
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to visit South Carolina
An email sent Wednesday morning indicated an explosive device was placed inside the State House.
SCDPS reveals details of bomb threat on South Carolina State House

Latest News

Residents wanted to honor James Ray Wright II., who died in that apartment fire.
Irmo apartment complex residents release balloons in honor of fatal fire victim
WIS News at Noon is a full hour of news and lifestyle stories Monday through Friday.
1 injured in Kershaw County shooting, deputies are investigating
WIS News at Noon is a full hour of news and lifestyle stories Monday through Friday.
Sumter woman arrested in Christmas morning shooting
WIS News at Noon is a full hour of news and lifestyle stories Monday through Friday.
Lane shift announced in Lexington due to road work