Richland County deputies search for person of interest in homicide investigation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) is asking people to help identify a person they believe may have information about a homicide investigation.

The man is shown in a video RCSD shared wearing a white tank top and dreadlocks.

Officials said they are investigating the death of 19-year-old Jayvion Mayrant, which happened on June 25, on Indigo Springs Drive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2024 WIS. All rights reserved.