Orangeburg DPU signs Duke Energy on as power supplier

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Department of Public Utilities (DPU) in Orangeburg has a new power supplier, Duke Energy.

This was the first time the Orangeburg DPU’s power supplier has changed since 1927.

DPU said this decision came to be “through the efforts of our team during an exhaustive contract process.”

“We believe we have provided our customers with the mandate given to us by our City Council; safety, reliability and cost effective power,” they added.

Prior to this change, the city used Broad River Power, which later became Dominion Energy.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2024 WIS. All rights reserved.