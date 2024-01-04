SkyView
Orangeburg DPU signs Duke Energy on as power supplier

WIS News at Noon is a full hour of news and lifestyle stories Monday through Friday.
By Kevin Connaughton
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 2:59 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Department of Public Utilities (DPU) in Orangeburg has a new power supplier, Duke Energy.

This was the first time the Orangeburg DPU’s power supplier has changed since 1927.

DPU said this decision came to be “through the efforts of our team during an exhaustive contract process.”

“We believe we have provided our customers with the mandate given to us by our City Council; safety, reliability and cost effective power,” they added.

Prior to this change, the city used Broad River Power, which later became Dominion Energy.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

