FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Lane shift announced in Lexington due to road work

By Kevin Connaughton
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - There is a lane shift in place on Whiteford Way at Sunset Boulevard/U.S.-378 in Lexington from Thursday through Friday, according to the Lexington Police Department (LPD).

Officials said the lane shift was enacted so the Lexington Transportation Department would be able to remove the center island to improve the intersection.

The road work will continue until 4:00 p.m. Thursday and continue from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Friday, LPD said.

