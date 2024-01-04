Irmo apartment complex residents release balloons in honor of fatal fire victim

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) -Residents in the Irmo Village Apartments are hosting a balloon release for a man who died in an apartment fire last weekend.

Residents wanted to honor James Ray Wright II., who died in that apartment fire.

The Irmo Police Department responded to a surface fire initially according to an incident report from the Irmo Fire District.

Within minutes, Senior Corporal Christopher Kaderly alongside a bystander identified as 24-year-old Malcolm Carpenter, helped pull Wright.

Despite their heroic efforts, Irmo Fire District Assistant Chief Sloane Valentino says Wright was already dead.

The Irmo Fire District along with the Irmo Police Department plan to surprise Kaderly and Carpenter. WIS Jalen Tart will giver a full recap of the ballon release at your WIS News at 4.

This story will be updated.

