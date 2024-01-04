FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Saturday morning rain rolls in after a drier work week!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – Our region remains dry through Friday, but our next weather maker is on the way for Friday night into Saturday morning!

First Alert Headlines

Mostly sunny skies for Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid to low 50s.

Rain moves back in Saturday morning with a 90% chance. It could be heavy at times, making it a First Alert Weather Day!

Sunday and Monday look dry, but our next system comes Tuesday bringing a good chance of heavy rain again.

First Alert Summary

Good morning everyone! For today we will have mid-50s for highs with mostly sunny skies as high pressure builds over our region. For tomorrow we cool down to the mid 20s in the morning (brrr!), with highs only reaching the low 50s by the afternoon. Sunshine still remains for us.

Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day for the potential of heavy downpours that could lead to localized flooding. Around 1-2″ of rain is possible as a strong low pressure system moves north. Morning lows are in the upper 30s and highs reach the mid 50s. The chance of rain is around 100% overnight Friday into Saturday morning, with that rain working to taper off into the afternoon. Pockets of heavier morning rainfall can make for some tricky travel, so if you don’t need to head out until later into the day, that would be recommended.

Sunday is dry with lows in the upper 30s, with highs around 60 degrees. For Monday we have low 30s in the morning, with highs reaching the middle 50s. On Tuesday we have a better chance of heavy rain as another large low sweeps through the southeast. Stay tuned!

First Alert Forecast

Today: Sunshine works to break out again for the region. Highs in the mid-50s.

Friday: Mainly sunny and cool. Highs in the low 50s after cold morning lows in the mid 20s.

First Alert Weather Day Saturday: Heavy rain possible, mostly in the morning. Highs in the mid-50s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies with highs near 60.

Monday: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s.

Tuesday: Another good chance of heavy rain with with highs warming to the upper 60s.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

