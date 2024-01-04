SkyView
City of Columbia approves Old Fire Station to be converted to boutique hotel in The Vista

By Jalen Tart
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:11 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Those in the downtown Columbia area should be on the lookout for something different if they are living or visiting The Vista area.

Columbia’s former fire station which is located off Senate Street is set to become a boutique hotel.

Designers met with city council members in December to design and transform the former fire station into a 60-room hotel. The hotel will also have a restaurant and bar attached to the hotel which was formerly known as Kao Thai Restaurant.

This was approved by the City of Columbia’s Design/Development Review Commission. The project will also include a building that will increase the space from 30,000 square feet to 41,000 square feet.

The fire station was built in 1951 and was in use until 1994. The building is also on the National Register of Historic Places.

”I think they absolutely need to do it. With more people coming to school here and obviously, I think it’s going to be good for the economy here too,” said Cade Austin, a local resident in Downtown Columbia.

”Honestly, it’s kind of 50/50 on me because it does bring in more productivity, like it’s more money that we could use, but I feel like the funds could’ve been allocated for something else,” said Willie Davis II, a local Downtown Columbia Resident.

Developers are hoping to secure state and federal tax credits to get this project underway and there is no timetable on when construction will begin on the new hotel at this time.

