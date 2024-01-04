Cayce police search for theft suspect

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - Cayce police officers are searching for a person they said trespassed and stole from a local business.

The incident happened on Saturday, Dec. 16, when a suspect allegedly trespassed at a local business.

Surveillance footage, shared by police on social media, showed the suspect wearing a black jacket, camo pants and a ski mask.

Police said the suspect drove away on a black bicycle after stealing the package.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Police said tips could lead to a cash reward.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2024 WIS. All rights reserved.