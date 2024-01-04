SkyView
Cayce police search for theft suspect

By Jordyn Markhoff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - Cayce police officers are searching for a person they said trespassed and stole from a local business.

The incident happened on Saturday, Dec. 16, when a suspect allegedly trespassed at a local business.

Surveillance footage, shared by police on social media, showed the suspect wearing a black jacket, camo pants and a ski mask.

Police said the suspect drove away on a black bicycle after stealing the package.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Police said tips could lead to a cash reward.

