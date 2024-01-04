SkyView
Advocacy group Moms Demand Action set to lobby against permitless carry bill

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 9:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Advocacy group Moms Demand Action is set to gather at the State House on Saturday to lobby against a permitless carry bill.

Bill S.109 would remove requirements of gun safety classes for gun owners to open carry while also lowering the legal age for open carry from 21 to 18.

Group lead Patty Tuttle and Ilona Sunday discuss with WIS News 10 what their organization hopes to teach others about gun safety.

