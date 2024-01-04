Advocacy group Moms Demand Action set to lobby against permitless carry bill

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Advocacy group Moms Demand Action is set to gather at the State House on Saturday to lobby against a permitless carry bill.

Bill S.109 would remove requirements of gun safety classes for gun owners to open carry while also lowering the legal age for open carry from 21 to 18.

Group lead Patty Tuttle and Ilona Sunday discuss with WIS News 10 what their organization hopes to teach others about gun safety.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2024 WIS. All rights reserved.