1 injured in Kershaw County shooting, deputies are investigating

By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) is investigating a shooting where one person was shot in the leg.

Deputies said the shooting was reported at 5:39 p.m. but happened on Wednesday on or near Hwy 601 in Lugoff around 10-11 a.m.

The victim was treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

Deputies said the shooting was not random and that they did not feel the public was in any danger.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact KCSO at 803-425-1512 or 803-424-4000.

