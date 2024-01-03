United Healthcare out-of-network with Prisma Health after talks fail, hospital system says

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - UnitedHealthcare (UHC) placed Prisma Health is out-of-network for its members starting Jan. 1, according to a press release from Prisma Health.

The release stated the decision came after deliberations between UHC and Prisma Health failed to create an agreement both sides found reasonable.

Prisma Health reported costs increased and they were “able to come to agreements with all other major insurance companies negotiated with during the past year.”

WIS reached out to UHC, but hasn’t heard back yet.

This story will be updated later.

