Soda City Live: GET IT GIRL COLUMBIA

By Steven Fulton
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s time to celebrate and empower women from all walks of life.

Friday, Jan. 12, Get ready for a night filled with inspiration, motivation, and lots of fun. Whether you’re a boss babe, a go-getter, or just want to connect with like-minded ladies on all things WOMENS health, this event is for you.

They will have two amazing speakers for you on prevention of disease, vitality and overall health. You’ll also enjoy more than 30 fantastic vendors to help you discover new tools for your daily toolbox of life. This will be an incredible opportunity to connect, learn, and grow with other amazing women.

Get It Girl Columbia will be making a monetary donation to Lighthouse for Life, a local 501c3 non-profit organization serving survivors of trafficking right here in the Columbia area.

For more information, click here.

