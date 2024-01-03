SCDPS incident report reveals details of bomb threat on South Carolina State House

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Public Safety (SCDPS) released an incident report for a bomb threat at the South Carolina State House.

The threat was received at around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday morning in an email sent to the South Carolina Department of Administration’s public address, the report stated. The email indicated an explosive device was placed inside the State House.

State officials said the Bureau of Protective Services (BPS) was notified and immediately coordinated a response with the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) to sweep the State House with K9s trained in explosive detection.

BPS concluded it was extremely unlikely the threat was credible, as the email was sent to multiple state governments simultaneously, SCDPS added.

BPS and other state officials are investigating the origin of the threat.

