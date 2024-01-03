President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to visit South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - President Joe Biden will visit the Palmetto State ahead of the Democratic Primary.

According to White House officials, the 46th President of the United States and Vice President Kamala Harris will travel across the country to speak and engage with voters and core constituencies.

On Saturday, Jan. 6, Biden will deliver a speech near Valley Forge, Pennsylvania during the third anniversary of the Jan. 6th capitol insurrection.

The Revolutionary War site location is meant to highlight a central argument of Biden’s re-election bid, which is protecting democracy and personal freedoms.

“Every generation of Americans will face a moment when they have to defend democracy, stand up for our personal freedom, and stand up for the right to vote and our civil rights. This is our moment, and President Biden knows that it’s more important than ever that we win,” said Biden-Harris 2024 Communications Director Michael Tyler.

On Monday, Jan. 8, Biden will deliver remarks at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, a venue his campaign says “embodies the stakes for the nation at the moment.”

Mother Emanuel is the site of a mass shooting where nine people were killed.

The mass shooting happened on June 18, 2015, and impacted not only the people of South Carolina but the state as a whole.

The victims in the shooting were Rev. Clementa Pinckney, 41, Cynthia Graham Hurd, 54, Ethel Lance, 70, Rev. DePayne Middleton, 49, Tywanza Sanders, 26, Rev. Daniel Simmons, 74, Rev. Sharonda Singleton, 45, Myra Thompson, 59, and Susie Jackson, 87.

“Whether it is white supremacists descending on the historic American city of Charlottesville, the assault on our nation’s capital on January 6 or a white supremacist murdering churchgoers at Mother Emanuel nearly nine years ago, America is worried about the rise in political violence and determined to stand against it,” Biden-Harris 2024 Principal Deputy Campaign Manager Quentin Fulks said. “The president’s return to the Palmetto State marks the fourth time as president to talk directly to voters who propelled him to the highest office in the land four years ago.”

Saturday, Jan. 6., Harris will deliver the keynote address at the 7th Episcopal District AME Church Women’s Missionary Society Annual Retreat in Myrtle Beach.

Harris will be in the Midlands on Monday, Jan. 15. She and US House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries will be speaking at the 2024 King Day at the Dome at the Zion Baptist Church in Columbia.

