New Year, New Goals: A Midlands expert explains how you can keep your resolutions for the whole year

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s only the second day of the new year, and how many of you have already given up on your New Year’s resolutions? Hopefully not everyone!

This Tuesday, WIS News 10 talked about achieving personal goals for New Year’s and how to keep those goals in mind longer than the first week of the year, despite work, family and life getting in the way.

Nathan Young, Chief Financial Officer and Life Coach with Everyday Wellness, stops by the studio to provide some insight on goals and resolutions.

