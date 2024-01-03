Incident report following I-126 crash shows how pursuit started

RICHLAND COUNTY (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) released new details on Tuesday into last Friday’s fatal crash on I-126.

They say 48-year-old Byron Pringle died Friday afternoon following a chase that ended on I-126 near Colonial Life Boulevard.

An incident report for Friday’s chase from RCSD says they were alerted to Pringle by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

An off-duty RCSD deputy spotted the car Pringle was driving on Bush River Road and attempted a traffic stop. According to that incident report, Pringle failed to stop and took off.

The chase went from Broad River Road to Greystone Boulevard. According to the report, Pringle then began to drive in the opposite lane of traffic.

He got onto I-126 and deputies say Pringle again went the wrong way and collided with two other vehicles near Colonial Life Boulevard.

Jackie Swindler with the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy said every law enforcement agency has their own policy for high-speed chases, and it can depend on the person at large. He feels even though they can get dangerous, they are warranted depending on the situation.

“It’s such a tough decision as to whether to pursue or not,” Swindler said, “You know how dangerous it is, but you don’t know all the situations or factors sometimes about why people do flee.” Swindler said.

Currently, RCSD’s vehicle pursuit policy reads in part:

“The decision to initiate pursuit should be based on the pursuing officer’s conclusion that the immediate danger to the public created by the pursuit is less than the immediate or potential danger to the public should the suspect remain at large.”

“When the need for apprehension does not outweigh the danger created by the pursuit then the pursuit shall be terminated.”

Swindler said the biggest problem occurs when the suspect runs because the officer will chase after them. He felt slapping harder penalties on people that try to run will make them think twice.

“The legislator ought to make a violation to stop a felony with some serious consequences so that it may cause people to second guess,” Swindler said.

In a report from the DOJ, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Center for Statistics and Analysis, pursuits that turned deadly increased 41% from 2001 to 2021.

During that time period, 8,203 people died; 493 of those were from Georgia. Of those killed nationally, about 36% were innocent bystanders.

