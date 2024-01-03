Important deadlines released for SC Presidential Primary voter registration

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deadlines and other information were released regarding voting registration for the South Carolina Presidential Primaries.

According to the South Carolina State Election Commission, the Democratic Presidential Primary will occur on Saturday, Feb. 3 and has a registration deadline of Thursday, Jan. 4.

The Republican Presidential Primary will be held on Saturday, Feb. 24 and has a registration deadline of Thursday, Jan. 25, they added.

Voters are able to participate in either Presidential Primary but are only allowed to select one of them.

The early voting period for the Democratic Presidential Primary begins on Monday, Jan. 22 and continues until Friday, Feb. 2, officials stated.

Likewise, the early voting period for the Republican Presidential Primary starts Monday, Feb. 12 and will conclude on Thursday, Feb 22.

All early voting centers will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. A list of early voting locations can be found here.

The Commission encourages those who are unable to vote in person to vote absentee.

They also urge voters to remember bringing a valid photo ID to your precinct’s polling place on Election Day.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2024 WIS. All rights reserved.