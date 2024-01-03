SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Important deadlines released for SC Presidential Primary voter registration

WIS News at Noon is a full hour of news and lifestyle stories Monday through Friday.
By Kevin Connaughton
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deadlines and other information were released regarding voting registration for the South Carolina Presidential Primaries.

According to the South Carolina State Election Commission, the Democratic Presidential Primary will occur on Saturday, Feb. 3 and has a registration deadline of Thursday, Jan. 4.

The Republican Presidential Primary will be held on Saturday, Feb. 24 and has a registration deadline of Thursday, Jan. 25, they added.

Voters are able to participate in either Presidential Primary but are only allowed to select one of them.

The early voting period for the Democratic Presidential Primary begins on Monday, Jan. 22 and continues until Friday, Feb. 2, officials stated.

Likewise, the early voting period for the Republican Presidential Primary starts Monday, Feb. 12 and will conclude on Thursday, Feb 22.

All early voting centers will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. A list of early voting locations can be found here.

The Commission encourages those who are unable to vote in person to vote absentee.

They also urge voters to remember bringing a valid photo ID to your precinct’s polling place on Election Day.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2024 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington High School mourns death of teacher
Lexington High School mourns death of teacher
All of the candidates were invited to join us for a one-on-one interview before the special...
Results reveal projected winner in Senate District 19 special election
A woman said she she saw posts about a German shepherd running around her neighborhood and...
‘He’s crying for his owner’: Dog leads woman to man’s body
Incident report following I-126 crash shows how pursuit started
Incident report following I-126 crash shows how pursuit started
Both of the cases will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.
Lexington men arrested and charged with the sexual exploitation of minors

Latest News

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to visit South Carolina
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to visit South Carolina
The release stated the decision came after deliberations between UHC and Prisma Health failed...
United Healthcare out-of-network with Prisma Health after talks fail, hospital system says
WIS News at Noon is a full hour of news and lifestyle stories Monday through Friday.
Important deadlines released for SC Presidential Primary voter registration
WIS News at Noon is a full hour of news and lifestyle stories Monday through Friday.
United Healthcare out-of-network with Prisma Health after talks fail, hospital system says