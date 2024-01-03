‘I’m not a negative person, I’m a positive person’: Bystander speaks out on weekend Irmo apartment fire

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man went into a burning apartment in an effort to save one of his neighbors at the Irmo Village Apartments Saturday night.

The coroner identified the victim as 45-year-old James Ray Wright of Irmo, who was pronounced dead following a fire.

Malcolm Carpenter, a bystander who lives in the apartment complex, saw the fire and decided to take action in an attempt to save Wright.

“I just wanted to make sure everybody was safe and I just wanted to make sure everybody was good,” said Carpenter. He added that he got off from work early when he smelled something burning and noticed part of the building was on fire.

Carpenter has been labeled a hero by residents in the apartment complex.

“When I came home, I was supposed to be at work. I was at work and stuff and I got off early and I smelled the fire and my mom smelled the fire, like the burning of it. So we basically just kicked in, like our instincts and stuff like that,” said Carpenter.

Carpenter quickly evacuated everyone out of the complex. During the evacuation, Carpenter’s mother saw a person was still inside the burning apartments.

The Irmo Police Department was first on scene with Senior Corporal Christopher Kaderly. According to an incident report from the Irmo Fire District, Carpenter helped Kaderly pull Wright’s body from the building.

”I just want to help out everybody. I’m not a negative person, I’m a positive person. I just want to see everybody be positive and keep growing,” said Carpenter.

Irmo Fire Districts Assistant Chief Sloane Valentino says Wright died before crews arrived.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday in Charleston. Officials say Senior Corporal Christopher Kaderly was injured in the fire but has since been released from Prisma Health’s Baptist hospital. His status on when he returns to work is unknown at this time.

