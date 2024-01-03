FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Early morning chills remain for the work week!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – We’re off to a frosty Wednesday start, but it’s not just about watching out for cold temps towards the weekend!

First Alert Headlines

Lows in the 20s to start out our Wednesday morning with frost.

Clouds increase for today with light scattered showers into tonight.

Thursday and Friday will come along with cold mornings and afternoon sunshine.

Our best chance for more organized and heavy rain this week will be into Saturday.

First Alert Summary

Good morning my friends! Early chills are here for our Wednesday, with morning lows in the 20s, followed up by more pm clouds and 50s! A weak system passing through the region will give us some showers for Wednesday night, ending by 2am on Thursday morning as skies quickly clear.

Abundant sunshine will make a return for Thursday and Friday, as colder morning conditions continue.

Our next best chance for widespread rain will be on a First Alert Weather Day Saturday, as a strong low pressure system is projected for the Carolinas. Early projections have us getting getting 1-1.5″ of rainfall. Drier conditions will follow into Sunday.

First Alert Forecast

Today: Increasing clouds into the day with showers into the night. Highs in the lower mid-50s.

Thursday: Sunshine works to break out again for the region. Highs in the mid-50s.

Friday: Mainly sunny and cool. Highs in the low 50s after early lows in the 20s.

First Alert Weather Day Saturday: On and off to consistent rain showers throughout the day. Highs in the upper 50s.

Sunday: Drying out to partly cloudy skies, as highs remain in the upper 50s.

