SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Woman suing Hershey for $5 million over ‘misleading’ candy packaging

A woman is suing Hershey for $5 million over ‘misleading’ candy packaging.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Florida woman is suing The Hershey Co. over “misleading” candy packaging.

Cynthia Kelly filed a class action suit against Hershey last week, accusing the chocolate giant of false advertising.

According to the lawsuit, Kelly became upset when a package of Reese’s Peanut Butter Pumpkins she purchased didn’t look like the one advertised on the wrapper.

Kelly stated that Hershey has misled consumers with their faceless chocolate pumpkins.

Reports say Kelly filed the lawsuit in Florida’s Middle District Court for $5 million.

The Washington Post reports that a Hershey official said the company can’t comment on pending matters.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly half of a police force in Wisconsin resigned in one day.
Nearly half of police force resigns in one day
Over the Christmas holidays NASCAR driver Cale Yarborough, Timmonsville, S.C., grew a mustache...
NASCAR Hall of Famer Cale Yarborough, a 3-time Cup champion in the 1970s, dies at 84
Around 7:30 P.M., a fire at the Irmo Village Apartments on Chipwood Road claimed the life of...
Irmo apartment fire leaves one dead, police officer injured
A house fire in St. Matthews left a family of eight without a home.
Fire in Calhoun County destroys home, 8 displaced
Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said Raheem Jamar Bonham died around 11:30 P.M. on...
Man dies on I-26 in Lexington County after running from Cayce Police

Latest News

The Supreme Court is seen amid bare tree branches, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Dec. 7,...
Biden administration asks Supreme Court to allow border agents to cut razor wire installed by Texas
Palestinians inspect the damage of a destroyed house following Israeli airstrikes on Khan...
Apparent Israeli strike kills senior Hamas figure in Beirut and raises fears conflict could expand
FILE - Former President Donald Trump reacts to supporters during a commit to caucus rally,...
Trump appeals Maine ruling barring him from ballot under the Constitution’s insurrection clause
FILE - Harvard President Claudine Gay speaks during a hearing of the House Committee on...
Harvard president Claudine Gay resigns amid plagiarism claims, backlash from antisemitism testimony
A woman is suing Hershey for $5 million over ‘misleading’ candy packaging.
Woman suing Hershey for $5 million over ‘misleading’ candy packaging