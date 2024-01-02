SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Weathered bomb washes up on beach, sheriff’s office says

A weathered bomb washed up on shore in California.
A weathered bomb washed up on shore in California.(Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (CNN) – An old bomb washed up on the California shore days after heavy surf pounded the coastline.

It was covered with debris, but recognizable for its distinctive missile shape.

The bomb turned up at Pajaro Dunes, which is between Santa Cruz and Monterey, on New Year’s Eve.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad responded and determined it was an inert military ordinance.

Once it was deemed safe, personnel from nearby Travis Air Force Base came to take it away.

Once it was deemed safe, the sheriff office's bomb squad took the missile away.
Once it was deemed safe, the sheriff office's bomb squad took the missile away.(Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office)

The beach where the bomb washed up was among the areas evacuated last week as huge waves, some as high as 25 to 30 feet, churned along the coast.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly half of a police force in Wisconsin resigned in one day.
Nearly half of police force resigns in one day
Over the Christmas holidays NASCAR driver Cale Yarborough, Timmonsville, S.C., grew a mustache...
NASCAR Hall of Famer Cale Yarborough, a 3-time Cup champion in the 1970s, dies at 84
Around 7:30 P.M., a fire at the Irmo Village Apartments on Chipwood Road claimed the life of...
Irmo apartment fire leaves one dead, police officer injured
A house fire in St. Matthews left a family of eight without a home.
Fire in Calhoun County destroys home, 8 displaced
Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said Raheem Jamar Bonham died around 11:30 P.M. on...
Man dies on I-26 in Lexington County after running from Cayce Police

Latest News

Palestinians inspect the damage of a destroyed house following Israeli airstrikes on Khan...
Apparent Israeli strike kills senior Hamas figure in Beirut and raises fears conflict could expand
FILE - Harvard President Claudine Gay speaks during a hearing of the House Committee on...
Harvard president Claudine Gay resigns amid plagiarism claims, backlash from antisemitism testimony
A woman is suing Hershey for $5 million over ‘misleading’ candy packaging.
Woman suing Hershey for $5 million over ‘misleading’ candy packaging
The U.S. Department of Agriculture says the E. coli contamination was discovered via routine...
Thousands of pounds of ground beef recalled over E. coli risk
Police tape blocks the damage to large windows at the Colorado Supreme Court on Tuesday, Jan....
Gunman breaks into Colorado Supreme Court building; intrusion unrelated to Trump case, police say