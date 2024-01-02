Top 10 videos of 2023 for WIS

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As the year comes to an end, WIS News 10 put together a list of the most watched video on our website for 2023.

10. Gas station owner charged in murder of 14-year old

A Columbia convenience store owner was charged with murder after the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department reported Rick Chow, the owner of a Shell gas station on Parklane Road in Columbia, chased Cyrus Carmack-Belton from his store and shot him just down the road.

9. High school delaying graduation after only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate

A Texas high school had to reschedule its graduation ceremony after most of the senior class was found ineligible to graduate.

The ceremony was moved to June to give the remainder of the class more time to fulfill their graduation requirements, according to the Marlin Independent School District.

8. S.C. trooper pulls snake out of woman’s car ‘like it was cute little kitten’

Two South Carolina troopers came to a woman’s rescue when she noticed a snake in her car while she was driving down the interstate.

The woman characterized the trooper who got rid of the snake as a “good ole country boy who reached in there, grabbed that snake, and pulled him right out like it was a cute little kitten.”

7. Three children, two adults dead after shooting in Sumter

A shooting in Sumter left two adults and three children dead.

Investigators said the shooter, Charles Slacks Jr., shot and killed Command Sgt. Maj. Carlos Evans, a male coworker of his ex-wife, along with his ex-wife’s children Aayden Holliday-Slacks, Aason Holliday-Slacks, and Ava Holliday before taking his own life.

6. Man reaction to becoming a dad

A father’s reactions to his daughter being born went viral after his partner posted the photos online.

His reaction was shared over 4,000 times within a few days of being posted.

5. Missing father, daughter found dead, Richland County deputies say

A 6-year-old girl and her father went missing and were later found dead in Richland County according to Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

The two were later identified as Michelle and Jason Murph, who were involved in an evening car accident on Lavender Lane.

4. Mother shot and killed in Kroger parking lot: ‘She didn’t deserve to die’

A mother was shot and killed in a Kroger parking lot following an argument with a stranger.

The late mother was a cosmetologist who was considering a degree in nursing. She had been shopping with her niece, nephew and sister-in-law.

3. “Zombie Drug” spreads across South Carolina

WIS News 10 reported on the rise of xylazine or “tranq,” which was nicknamed the Zombie Drug as it destroys tissue at the injection site, according to Michelle Smith.

First responders hoped to work with opioid coordinators to be able to combat the usage of this drug.

2. Graduation speech going viral for speaking out on Christian faith

A high school senior went viral for a graduation speech inspired by her Christian beliefs.

The senior, Lydia Owens, was valedictorian of her graduating class and spoke about how her mother’s passing showed her the importance of her faith.

1. WIS reporter’s big bite at SC State Fair goes viral

WIS News 10′s own reporter, Jalen Tart, went viral for his reaction after eating a Polish dog at the annual SC State Fair.

Soda City Live host Billie Jean Shaw held a follow-up interview to chat with Jalen about his newfound online popularity.

