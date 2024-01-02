SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Top 10 videos of 2023 for WIS

As the year comes to an end, WIS News 10 put together a list of the most watched video on our...
As the year comes to an end, WIS News 10 put together a list of the most watched video on our website for 2023.
By Kevin Connaughton
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As the year comes to an end, WIS News 10 put together a list of the most watched video on our website for 2023.

10. Gas station owner charged in murder of 14-year old

A Columbia convenience store owner was charged with murder after the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department reported Rick Chow, the owner of a Shell gas station on Parklane Road in Columbia, chased Cyrus Carmack-Belton from his store and shot him just down the road.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said a convenience store owner is in custody and charged with murder in the case of a 14-year-old boy who was shot to death.

9. High school delaying graduation after only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate

A Texas high school had to reschedule its graduation ceremony after most of the senior class was found ineligible to graduate.

The ceremony was moved to June to give the remainder of the class more time to fulfill their graduation requirements, according to the Marlin Independent School District.

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found eligible to graduate. (Source: KWTX)

8. S.C. trooper pulls snake out of woman’s car ‘like it was cute little kitten’

Two South Carolina troopers came to a woman’s rescue when she noticed a snake in her car while she was driving down the interstate.

The woman characterized the trooper who got rid of the snake as a “good ole country boy who reached in there, grabbed that snake, and pulled him right out like it was a cute little kitten.”

Two South Carolina troopers came to a woman’s rescue when she noticed a snake in her car while she was driving down the interstate.

7. Three children, two adults dead after shooting in Sumter

A shooting in Sumter left two adults and three children dead.

Investigators said the shooter, Charles Slacks Jr., shot and killed Command Sgt. Maj. Carlos Evans, a male coworker of his ex-wife, along with his ex-wife’s children Aayden Holliday-Slacks, Aason Holliday-Slacks, and Ava Holliday before taking his own life.

Three children, two adults dead after shooting in Sumter

6. Man reaction to becoming a dad

A father’s reactions to his daughter being born went viral after his partner posted the photos online.

His reaction was shared over 4,000 times within a few days of being posted.

Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos. (Source: KAIT)

5. Missing father, daughter found dead, Richland County deputies say

A 6-year-old girl and her father went missing and were later found dead in Richland County according to Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

The two were later identified as Michelle and Jason Murph, who were involved in an evening car accident on Lavender Lane.

Missing father, daughter found dead, Richland County deputies say

4. Mother shot and killed in Kroger parking lot: ‘She didn’t deserve to die’

A mother was shot and killed in a Kroger parking lot following an argument with a stranger.

The late mother was a cosmetologist who was considering a degree in nursing. She had been shopping with her niece, nephew and sister-in-law.

Mother shot and killed in Kroger parking lot: ‘She didn’t deserve to die’

3. “Zombie Drug” spreads across South Carolina

WIS News 10 reported on the rise of xylazine or “tranq,” which was nicknamed the Zombie Drug as it destroys tissue at the injection site, according to Michelle Smith.

First responders hoped to work with opioid coordinators to be able to combat the usage of this drug.

"Zombie Drug" spreads across South Carolina

2. Graduation speech going viral for speaking out on Christian faith

A high school senior went viral for a graduation speech inspired by her Christian beliefs.

The senior, Lydia Owens, was valedictorian of her graduating class and spoke about how her mother’s passing showed her the importance of her faith.

The valedictorian at Woodmont High School gave a speech about her faith that is going viral. (Source: WHNS)

1. WIS reporter’s big bite at SC State Fair goes viral

WIS News 10′s own reporter, Jalen Tart, went viral for his reaction after eating a Polish dog at the annual SC State Fair.

Soda City Live host Billie Jean Shaw held a follow-up interview to chat with Jalen about his newfound online popularity.

WIS reporter’s big bite at SC State Fair goes viral

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly half of a police force in Wisconsin resigned in one day.
Nearly half of police force resigns in one day
Over the Christmas holidays NASCAR driver Cale Yarborough, Timmonsville, S.C., grew a mustache...
NASCAR Hall of Famer Cale Yarborough, a 3-time Cup champion in the 1970s, dies at 84
Around 7:30 P.M., a fire at the Irmo Village Apartments on Chipwood Road claimed the life of...
Irmo apartment fire leaves one dead, police officer injured
A house fire in St. Matthews left a family of eight without a home.
Fire in Calhoun County destroys home, 8 displaced
Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said Raheem Jamar Bonham died around 11:30 P.M. on...
Man dies on I-26 in Lexington County after running from Cayce Police

Latest News

Lexington High School mourns death of teacher
Lexington High School mourns death of teacher
Sumter County born twins Davon and Tavon Woods have gone viral over the national support...
Sumter County celebrates national support raised for foster care by Midlands twins
WIS 5-5:30p weekly recurring - Syncbak
CRFD holiday drive brings in 500 bags of food
We place links we mention in our newscasts here so you can find them easily.
Big Red Box