SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Sumter County celebrates national support raised for foster care by Midlands twins

By Sam Shapiro
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 7:44 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter County born twins Davon and Tavon Woods have gone viral over the national support they’ve raised for foster care.

On Monday, they came to the YMCA of Sumter to celebrate the work they did from their most recent trip up to Pennsylvania.

“We just want to continue to push hope, continue to encourage kids all over the world, and let people know that foster kids matter.” Tavon said.

The Woods twins began raising awareness for the foster care system through their nonprofit, Foster Kids Matter. Specifically, they’re raising awareness by walking across the country, walking ten to twenty miles in each state they visit. So far, they’ve visited over twenty states.

“We are going to do what we said we’re going to do,” Davon said, “Continue to be a voice for kids all around the world that’s voiceless.”

Over the course of December, the brothers walked from Sumter all the way to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. On Monday, they were welcomed home at the YMCA in Sumter by friends, family and community members.

“Even if it was just one person, I would’ve been happy to know that we really have people supporting us,” Tavon said, “It means a lot to get that support.”

Fannie Georgia, the Youth Director at the YMCA of Sumter, wanted to show her gratitude so much that she offered to host their welcome home party at the YMCA on New Year’s Day.

“They went through a lot; they could’ve gone down the wrong path,” Georgia said. “They thought about the kids behind them, and that’s amazing about them.”

Although Davon and Tavon have started planning their next walk already, they haven’t decided on a destination yet.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2024 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over the Christmas holidays NASCAR driver Cale Yarborough, Timmonsville, S.C., grew a mustache...
NASCAR Hall of Famer Cale Yarborough, a 3-time Cup champion in the 1970s, dies at 84
Richland County coroner releases identity of suspect dead in crash during RCSD chase
Richland County coroner releases identity of suspect dead in crash during RCSD chase
Deputies said the suspect was traveling at more than 100 miles per hour.
Deputies: Kershaw County pursuit ends in crash
Court Generic
Memorable Midlands court cases of 2023
A Snapchat photo taken from a customer showed Scott Hosek standing at the front door of his...
Touching photo of restaurant owner waiting for customers goes viral, brings in booming business

Latest News

A man was found dead in an apartment fire in Irmo on Saturday night, according to fire officials.
Irmo Fire District speaks after apartment fire on holiday weekend
WIS Weekly Newscast 6 p.m.
Fire in Calhoun County destroys home, 8 displaced
WIS Weekly Newscast 6 p.m.
Irmo Fire District speaks after apartment fire on holiday weekend
WIS Weekly Newscast 6 p.m.
Sumter County celebrates national support raised for foster care by Midlands twins