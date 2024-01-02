Sumter County celebrates national support raised for foster care by Midlands twins

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter County born twins Davon and Tavon Woods have gone viral over the national support they’ve raised for foster care.

On Monday, they came to the YMCA of Sumter to celebrate the work they did from their most recent trip up to Pennsylvania.

“We just want to continue to push hope, continue to encourage kids all over the world, and let people know that foster kids matter.” Tavon said.

The Woods twins began raising awareness for the foster care system through their nonprofit, Foster Kids Matter. Specifically, they’re raising awareness by walking across the country, walking ten to twenty miles in each state they visit. So far, they’ve visited over twenty states.

“We are going to do what we said we’re going to do,” Davon said, “Continue to be a voice for kids all around the world that’s voiceless.”

Over the course of December, the brothers walked from Sumter all the way to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. On Monday, they were welcomed home at the YMCA in Sumter by friends, family and community members.

“Even if it was just one person, I would’ve been happy to know that we really have people supporting us,” Tavon said, “It means a lot to get that support.”

Fannie Georgia, the Youth Director at the YMCA of Sumter, wanted to show her gratitude so much that she offered to host their welcome home party at the YMCA on New Year’s Day.

“They went through a lot; they could’ve gone down the wrong path,” Georgia said. “They thought about the kids behind them, and that’s amazing about them.”

Although Davon and Tavon have started planning their next walk already, they haven’t decided on a destination yet.

