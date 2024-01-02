State House legislation in 2024 could change what your child reads in school

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Next week, the Senate Education Subcommittee is scheduled to have its first meeting of the New Year.

Bill 4101 aims to restrict explicit and adult content in public schools. Across the Upstate in 2023, there was an uproar in public libraries.

In January, The Greenville County School Board met for the second time to discuss a book rating system. Board member Chuck Saylors wrote a letter to lawmakers to require publishers to rate their books. Similar to how movies and video games are done.

In March, The Greenville County library board considered removing 24 children’s books they say have LGBTQ themes. In June, Pride Month brought more controversy. The Spartanburg County Library board heard concerns over Queer-focused books. A pride display at the Travelers Rest branch in Greenville also made waves last year.

One month and a lawsuit later, a book removed from Pickens County Schools in 2022 was put back on the shelves. “Stamped” discussed the topic of critical race theory.

In August, the State Dept. of Education ended a 50-year partnership with the Association of Libraries over concerns about certain materials in schools.

Just a few weeks later, Greenville County approved 256 members to a “material review committee.”

