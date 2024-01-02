SkyView
Soda City Live: 30 Days of Intentional Gratitude

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:11 AM EST
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - With the New Year approaching, have you started thinking about ways you can be more appreciative of the life you have?

Local author and founder of Mothers of Black Boys, Inc., Dr. Jacquetta Chapman is releasing her first ever daily devotional book, “30 Days of Intentional Gratitude”.

Local author and founder of Mothers of Black Boys, Inc., Dr. Jacquetta Chapman is releasing...
Local author and founder of Mothers of Black Boys, Inc., Dr. Jacquetta Chapman is releasing her first ever daily devotional book, "30 Days of Intentional Gratitude".

