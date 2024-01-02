SkyView
Lexington men arrested and charged with the sexual exploitation of minors
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 3:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Two men from Lexington have been arrested on four total charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors.

According to the office of South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, investigators received CyberTipline reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), which led them to Anthony Vincent Bedenbaugh, 34, and Jason Cooke Boney, 38.

Investigators said Bedenbaugh possessed child sexual abuse material and Boney distributed files of child sexual abuse material.

Bedenbaugh was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 21, and charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor in the third degree.

Boney was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 28, and charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor in the second degree. He was out on bond from a prior arrest on related charges in 2022, according to officials.

Officials said the two men were arrested by Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department in the unrelated cases.

Both of the cases will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

Attorney General Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.

