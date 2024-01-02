Lexington High School mourns death of teacher

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials from Lexington High School announced the recent death of one of their teachers.

The school announced on Saturday, Dec. 30, they were saddened about the loss of 35-year-old Sallie Ortmann via a post on Facebook.

“Our Wildcat family is saddened by the passing of one of our own and our thoughts go out to the family of Sallie Ortmann today as we celebrate her life and the impact she had on so many of us.”

According to an obituary on Legacy.com by Elmore-Hill-McCreight Funeral Home, Ortmann died on Christmas Day at Prisma Health Toumey.

Officials said Ortmann was a Sumter native who began teaching anatomy and physiology at Lexington High School after graduating from the University of South Carolina.

The Palmetto State Teacher’s Association also made a social media post, mourning Ortmann’s passing.

“We are saddened by the passing of Sallie Ortmann, daughter of PSTA staff member Jody Ortmann and PSTA Past President Libby Ortmann. Sallie was a teacher at Lexington High School in Lexington School District One. Our thoughts are with the Ortmann family, as well as her students, colleagues, and friends.”

Ortmann’s funeral service was held on Saturday, Dec. 30 at Christ Community Church, the funeral home said on the obituary.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2024 WIS. All rights reserved.