SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Lexington High School mourns death of teacher

Lexington High School mourns death of teacher
Lexington High School mourns death of teacher(CLEAR)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 2:00 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials from Lexington High School announced the recent death of one of their teachers.

The school announced on Saturday, Dec. 30, they were saddened about the loss of 35-year-old Sallie Ortmann via a post on Facebook.

“Our Wildcat family is saddened by the passing of one of our own and our thoughts go out to the family of Sallie Ortmann today as we celebrate her life and the impact she had on so many of us.”

Lexington High School

According to an obituary on Legacy.com by Elmore-Hill-McCreight Funeral Home, Ortmann died on Christmas Day at Prisma Health Toumey.

Officials said Ortmann was a Sumter native who began teaching anatomy and physiology at Lexington High School after graduating from the University of South Carolina.

The Palmetto State Teacher’s Association also made a social media post, mourning Ortmann’s passing.

“We are saddened by the passing of Sallie Ortmann, daughter of PSTA staff member Jody Ortmann and PSTA Past President Libby Ortmann. Sallie was a teacher at Lexington High School in Lexington School District One.

Our thoughts are with the Ortmann family, as well as her students, colleagues, and friends.”

The Palmetto State Teachers Association

Ortmann’s funeral service was held on Saturday, Dec. 30 at Christ Community Church, the funeral home said on the obituary.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2024 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly half of a police force in Wisconsin resigned in one day.
Nearly half of police force resigns in one day
Over the Christmas holidays NASCAR driver Cale Yarborough, Timmonsville, S.C., grew a mustache...
NASCAR Hall of Famer Cale Yarborough, a 3-time Cup champion in the 1970s, dies at 84
Around 7:30 P.M., a fire at the Irmo Village Apartments on Chipwood Road claimed the life of...
Irmo apartment fire leaves one dead, police officer injured
Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said Raheem Jamar Bonham died around 11:30 P.M. on...
Man dies on I-26 in Lexington County after running from Cayce Police
A house fire in St. Matthews left a family of eight without a home.
Fire in Calhoun County destroys home, 8 displaced

Latest News

Multiple hose lines and a deck gun from a fire engine were used to extinguish the flames, fire...
House fire in Columbia leaves 2 without home
First Alert News Center: Top Stories Today
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Early lows in the 20s are back for the Midlands!
Sumter County born twins Davon and Tavon Woods have gone viral over the national support...
Sumter County celebrates national support raised for foster care by Midlands twins