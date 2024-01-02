Irmo Fire District speaks after apartment fire on holiday weekend

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - A man was found dead in an apartment fire in Irmo on Saturday night, according to fire officials.

Authorities say a police officer and a bystander helped pull the man’s body out this burning building but are still working to find out how what caused the fire and how the man died.

“Just after 7:00 on Saturday night, we received reports of a structure fire. In the same time as we were receiving reports of a structure fire, they were reporting that people were trapped inside,” said Sloane Valentino, Irmo Fire District’s Assistant Chief of Operations.

The Irmo Police Department responded to the report initially and Senior Corporal Christopher Kaderly was there in a matter of minutes.

“Prior to our arrival, a police officer who was on duty responded to the event and with the assistance of a bystander, pulled somebody out of the burning building. They attempted to resuscitate him, but he had been deceased for too long for us to resuscitate him,” said Valentino.

The report said Kaderly and the bystander helped pull 45-year-old James Ray Wright II from the building.

Valentino said Wright was dead before crews arrived, and multiple agencies responded within minutes of the fire breaking out. It took them about 20 minutes to get the fire under control, he added.

“The fire was not big, and it was limited to the unit in which it started. It didn’t spread to any part of the building which was very fortunate. But, it appears the fire burned for quite sometime,” said Valentino.

Valentino said they don’t know how Wright died or what caused the fire. Foul play is not suspected, but they can’t rule it out until they know the cause of death, he added.

An autopsy for Wright is scheduled for Thursday in Charleston.

Officials say Senior Corporal Christopher Kaderly was injured but has been released from the Prisma Health Baptist hospital.

The Irmo Fire District posted a statement about his heroic efforts: “Normally we’d give Chris a hard time about really wanting to be a firefighter, but his actions were way beyond normal. Chris is a wonderful human who routinely takes risks to protect other humans, and we’re proud to call him a friend.”

