House fire in Columbia leaves 2 without home

Multiple hose lines and a deck gun from a fire engine were used to extinguish the flames, fire officials added.(Columbia-Richland Fire Department)
By Kevin Connaughton
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 1:11 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A house fire in Columbia on Monday morning left two people displaced.

The Columbia-Richland Fire Department (CRFD) said their 2nd Shift crews responded to a fire which was spreading quickly through a two-story house on Whixley Lane shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Monday.

Multiple hose lines and a fire engine deck gun were used to extinguish the flames, fire officials added.

No people were injured. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

