FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Early lows in the 20s are back for the Midlands!

By Tony Chiavaroli
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – Including today, we’ve got a few mornings this week with lows falling back into the 20s!

First Alert Headlines

  • Lows in the 20s to start out Tuesday and Wednesday morning.
  • A great deal of afternoon sun for today, along with Thursday and Friday.
  • Rain chances return Wednesday night, with our best chance for more organized and heavy rain on Saturday.

First Alert Summary

Good morning my friends! Temperatures will be cooling off more for today and Wednesday, as highs will mainly average in the lower 50s, with chilly morning lows in the upper 20s! A great deal of sunshine will still be around today with the colder air.

A weak system passing through the region will give us some showers for Wednesday night, ending by Thursday morning as skies quickly clear.

Our next best chance for widespread rain will be on Saturday, as a strong low pressure system is projected for the Carolinas. Early projections have us getting getting 1-2″ of rainfall. Stay tuned!

First Alert Forecast

Today: Plenty of sunshine. Cooler, with highs in the lower 50s after early lows in the upper 20s.

Wednesday: Increasing clouds into the day with showers into the night. Highs in the low 50s.

Thursday: Sunshine works to break out again for the region. Highs in the low to mid-50s.

Friday: Mainly sunny and cool. Highs in the low 50s.

Saturday: On and off to consistent rain showers throughout the day. Highs around 60 degrees.

