WIS Sunrise: Biggest moments of 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -2023 was a year where we repeatedly saw things that had never happened before.

With 2024 now here, WIS Sunrise took a look at some of the most memorable moments of the year 2023.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.