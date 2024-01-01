Sumter Police Department searches for suspect charged with assault

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department (SPD) is searching for a suspect in connection with a domestic-related assault in May.

Police identify the suspect as Diamonte Mykell Fulmore, 25, from Dalzell. He is wanted on several charges including kidnapping and assault.

SPD encourages the public to help by calling the department with information about Fulmore’s whereabouts or by submitting a tip to Crime Stoppers.

A cash reward may be offered for information leading to an arrest, SPD added.

