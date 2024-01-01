SkyView
Soda City Live: Movement Music and Mindfulness Family Wellness Event

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Breathing is often something we do without even thinking about it, but a simple breath can make all the difference when making important decisions.

Teaira Mack with Rooted Vibrationz and Blythe Kreuger with Bltyhe Books and Yoga partner with local vendors and the City of Columbia  Office of Violent Crime Prevention to host a family wellness event and mindfulness session.

(see flyer for more)

