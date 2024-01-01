SkyView
Man dies on I-26 in Lexington County after running from Cayce Police

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said Raheem Jamar Bonham died around 11:30 P.M. on...
Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said Raheem Jamar Bonham died around 11:30 P.M. on Friday while attempting to flee from Cayce Police officers.
By Nick Neville
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 12:31 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man died on Interstate-26 in Lexington County Friday after running from Cayce Police and being hit by a car, according to the coroner.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said Raheem Jamar Bonham died around 11:30 P.M. while attempting to flee from Cayce Police officers.

He exited his car on I-26 westbound near mile marker 114, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Bonham, 30, then tried to cross into the eastbound lane on foot but was hit by a Chevy Malibu, and was pronounced dead on scene, Highway Patrol said.

Highway Patrol and the Coroner’s Office are investigating.

