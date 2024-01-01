Keeping animals safe during the winter: Here's what you need to know

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Despite their fur coats, many dogs and cats can experience hypothermia, especially once temperatures fall into the 20s or below.

Freezing temperatures can be deadly for stray kittens, with their instincts and fur both not being fully developed at very young ages.

Frostbite can occur on exposed paws, similar to exposed skin for humans. If you live in an area where stray cats or kittens are common, please check the engine block of your car after frigid mornings. It could be used as a shelter from the cold!

Senior animals are more susceptible to the cold and heat too. It’s a plus if you can identify the age of a stray animal in need of rescue, as the need for help could be more severe.

If you don’t have a suitable space to help an animal in need, you can still pitch in with limited materials that you can find around your household.

If all you have is a box to help out strays in need, that could be a life-saving move if set up correctly.

Put a tarp over that box so that it’s waterproof and fill the makeshift shelter with straw if available.

Also, place a source of fresh water inside. If space isn’t available indoors, that would still be a big help. Please reach out to Pawmetto Lifeline for further information on saving animals. Their website is https://pawmettolifeline.org/.

