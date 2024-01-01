Irmo apartment fire leaves one dead, police officer injured

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An Irmo apartment fire on Saturday night left one man dead and a police officer injured.

Around 7:30 P.M., a fire at the Irmo Village Apartments on Chipwood Road claimed the life of 45-year-old James Ray Wright II, according to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher.

Irmo Police initially responded to the structure fire, and Senior Corporal Christopher Kaderly was there in minutes, officials say.

Karderly dragged the victim from the complex, but Wright did not survive.

The officer was transported to Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital, treated for his injuries and released.

Irmo Police Chief Bobby Dale praised Kaderly’s actions in a statement, which reads, “Last night, we were reminded that police officers are relied upon to do so much in the community. Senior Corporal Christopher Kaderly showed just that when he quickly responded to an apartment fire in the Irmo Village Apartments. Learning that there was an occupant of the burning apartment, S/CPL. Kaderly made entry without hesitation. S/CPL. Kaderly was able to drag the victim from the burning apartment. Although the victim was likely already deceased, S/CPL. Kaderly showed courage by entering a burning building in an attempt to save an individual’s life at great risk to his own. I am proud of him and his bravery was truly impressive during the incident.”

When the Irmo Fire Department arrived, firefighters were able to contain the blaze to one unit, the police department said in a release.

An autopsy for Wright is scheduled for Thursday in Charleston at the Medical University of South Carolina.

The Irmo Police and Fire departments, along with the Coroner’s Office, are investigating the cause of the fire and the death.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.