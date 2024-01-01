Furry Friends Friday: Mylan

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Mylan is a 10-month-old Labrador mix-up for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline.

Mylan was adopted as a young puppy. Sadly, his new family realized they weren’t ready to add a dog to their home. Mylan is ready to find his true forever family!

He is super goofy and has lots of happy puppy energy! Mylan is super sweet. He always wants to be around his people. Mylan will run between your legs and sit on your feet. He always greets you with wiggles and kisses. Mylan loves to cuddle too!

He is super smart, treat-motivated and learns quickly. Mylan is great at sitting and loves to please his humans! He enjoys playing fetch and going for walks. Mylan is great with other dogs but prefers a higher-energy dog that likes to play!

If you are interested in adopting Mylan, complete an adoption application online at www.pawmettolifeline.org.

