SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Furry Friends Friday: Mylan

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 9:28 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Mylan is a 10-month-old Labrador mix-up for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline.

Mylan was adopted as a young puppy. Sadly, his new family realized they weren’t ready to add a dog to their home. Mylan is ready to find his true forever family!

He is super goofy and has lots of happy puppy energy! Mylan is super sweet. He always wants to be around his people. Mylan will run between your legs and sit on your feet. He always greets you with wiggles and kisses. Mylan loves to cuddle too!

He is super smart, treat-motivated and learns quickly. Mylan is great at sitting and loves to please his humans! He enjoys playing fetch and going for walks. Mylan is great with other dogs but prefers a higher-energy dog that likes to play!

If you are interested in adopting Mylan, complete an adoption application online at www.pawmettolifeline.org.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richland County coroner releases identity of suspect dead in crash during RCSD chase
Richland County coroner releases identity of suspect dead in crash during RCSD chase
Over the Christmas holidays NASCAR driver Cale Yarborough, Timmonsville, S.C., grew a mustache...
NASCAR Hall of Famer Cale Yarborough, a 3-time Cup champion in the 1970s, dies at 84
Deputies said the suspect was traveling at more than 100 miles per hour.
Deputies: Kershaw County pursuit ends in crash
A Snapchat photo taken from a customer showed Scott Hosek standing at the front door of his...
Touching photo of restaurant owner waiting for customers goes viral, brings in booming business
Earthquake
Another earthquake reported in South Carolina

Latest News

Furry Friends Friday: Mylan
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Starting out the new year dry!
Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said Raheem Jamar Bonham died around 11:30 P.M. on...
Man dies on I-26 in Lexington County after running from Cayce Police
Around 7:30 P.M., a fire at the Irmo Village Apartments on Chipwood Road claimed the life of...
Irmo apartment fire leaves one dead, police officer injured