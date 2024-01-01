SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Starting out the new year dry!

By Tony Chiavaroli
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 7:12 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – Drier weather continues to remain in command for the start of 2024!

wis
wis(wis)

First Alert Headlines

  • Dry and seasonably cool to start out 2024!
  • Lows in the 20s to start out Tuesday and Wednesday morning.
  • Rain chances return Wednesday night, with our best chance for more organized rain on Saturday.

First Alert Summary

wis
wis(wis)
wis
wis(wis)

Good morning my friends! For the start of 2024, we’re looking dry with partly cloudy skies and highs to the upper 50s. Temperatures will be cooling off more for Tuesday and Wednesday though, as highs drop down into the low to mid-50s, with chilly morning lows in the 20s!

wis
wis(wis)
wis
wis(wis)

A weak system passing through the region will give us some showers Wednesday night into very early Thursday morning.

Our next best chance for widespread rain will be on Saturday, as a strong low pressure system is projected for the Carolinas. Stay tuned!

First Alert Forecast

New Year’s Day: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

Tuesday: Plenty of sunshine. Cooler, with highs in the lower 50s after early lows in the 20s.

Wednesday: Increasing clouds into the day with showers into the night. Highs in the mid-50s.

Thursday: An early shower is possible, to clearing skies in the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid-50s.

Friday: Mainly sunny and cool. Highs in the low 50s.

wis
wis(wis)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richland County coroner releases identity of suspect dead in crash during RCSD chase
Richland County coroner releases identity of suspect dead in crash during RCSD chase
Over the Christmas holidays NASCAR driver Cale Yarborough, Timmonsville, S.C., grew a mustache...
NASCAR Hall of Famer Cale Yarborough, a 3-time Cup champion in the 1970s, dies at 84
Deputies said the suspect was traveling at more than 100 miles per hour.
Deputies: Kershaw County pursuit ends in crash
A Snapchat photo taken from a customer showed Scott Hosek standing at the front door of his...
Touching photo of restaurant owner waiting for customers goes viral, brings in booming business
Earthquake
Another earthquake reported in South Carolina

Latest News

WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Dry conditions continue for the start of 2024
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Dry and cool to wrap up 2023 for the Midlands
WIS Weekly Newscast 6 p.m.
First Alert Weather Evening 12/29/2023
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Cool temps continue for Saturday