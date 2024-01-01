FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Starting out the new year dry!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – Drier weather continues to remain in command for the start of 2024!

First Alert Headlines

Dry and seasonably cool to start out 2024!

Lows in the 20s to start out Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

Rain chances return Wednesday night, with our best chance for more organized rain on Saturday.

First Alert Summary

Good morning my friends! For the start of 2024, we’re looking dry with partly cloudy skies and highs to the upper 50s. Temperatures will be cooling off more for Tuesday and Wednesday though, as highs drop down into the low to mid-50s, with chilly morning lows in the 20s!

A weak system passing through the region will give us some showers Wednesday night into very early Thursday morning.

Our next best chance for widespread rain will be on Saturday, as a strong low pressure system is projected for the Carolinas. Stay tuned!

First Alert Forecast

New Year’s Day: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

Tuesday: Plenty of sunshine. Cooler, with highs in the lower 50s after early lows in the 20s.

Wednesday: Increasing clouds into the day with showers into the night. Highs in the mid-50s.

Thursday: An early shower is possible, to clearing skies in the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid-50s.

Friday: Mainly sunny and cool. Highs in the low 50s.

