Fire in Calhoun County destroys home, 8 displaced

A house fire in St. Matthews left a family of eight without a home.
By Kevin Connaughton
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. MATTHEWS, S.C. (WIS) - A house fire in St. Matthews left a family of eight without a home.

According to town officials in St. Matthews, the house was on Calhoun Road and was completely destroyed by flames Monday morning.

The town reported that they will be assisting the family by setting up a donation bin at the Town Hall.

Chief Sandlin of the St. Matthews Fire Department was coordinating with American Red Cross to help the displaced family as well, officials said.

