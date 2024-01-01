CRFD holiday drive brings in 500 bags of food

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Richland Fire Department’s (CRFD) ‘Firefighters Feeding Families’ holiday food drive brought in more than 500 grocery bags of food donations to combat local food insecurity in 2023.

According to the department, they surpassed their donations from the previous two years by over 200 grocery bags.

After gathering the food, CRFD distributed the bags to Midlands households in need. The families were able to sign up for the program weeks ahead of the collection day.

“Once again this year our department and our citizens have done an amazing job meeting hunger needs in our communities,” CRFD Chief Aubrey Jenkins said. “‘Firefighters Feeding Families’ has truly gotten bigger and better since we first started it in 2020. Based on the way the public has responded, I think the campaign will only get bigger and better in the years ahead.”

The food drive was supported by several Richland County Council members, CRFD said. They also received large food donations from the Walmart on Forest Drive and Garners Ferry Road in Columbia, the Food Lion in Cayce and several area hotels.

