SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Brothers win lottery, split prize equally after lifelong pact

The Conwell brothers agreed to split the prize money equally.
The Conwell brothers agreed to split the prize money equally.(Virginia Lottery)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR BLUFF, Va. (Gray News) – Many people have pacts with loved ones about splitting prize money if they ever win the lottery. For two brothers in Virginia, that pact became a reality.

According to the Virginia Lottery, Tim and Steve Conwell have always had an arrangement when it comes to playing the lottery.

“We always say that if one of us wins, we’ll split it,” Tim Conwell told Virginia Lottery officials.

Tim Conwell bought a Cash 5 with EZ Match ticket at Virginia Hillbilly Market in Cedar Bluff and selected a set of numbers containing family birthdays.

The ticket matched all five winning numbers in the Dec. 18 drawing, winning $230,000.

“I couldn’t wait for my brother to wake up so I could tell him,” Tim Conwell said.

The Conwell brothers agreed to split the prize money equally.

The odds of matching all five numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 749,398.

Copyright 2024 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over the Christmas holidays NASCAR driver Cale Yarborough, Timmonsville, S.C., grew a mustache...
NASCAR Hall of Famer Cale Yarborough, a 3-time Cup champion in the 1970s, dies at 84
Richland County coroner releases identity of suspect dead in crash during RCSD chase
Richland County coroner releases identity of suspect dead in crash during RCSD chase
Deputies said the suspect was traveling at more than 100 miles per hour.
Deputies: Kershaw County pursuit ends in crash
Court Generic
Memorable Midlands court cases of 2023
A Snapchat photo taken from a customer showed Scott Hosek standing at the front door of his...
Touching photo of restaurant owner waiting for customers goes viral, brings in booming business

Latest News

The initial prize of $100,000 was tripled by adding Power-Up for an extra $1.
Santee resident to receive $300k from Palmetto Cash 5 lottery
Police identify the suspect as Diamonte Mykell Fulmore, 25, from Dalzell.
Sumter Police Department searches for suspect charged with assault
Here are ways to make your New Year's resolutions stick.
How to make your 2024 resolutions stick
According to the department, they surpassed their donations from the previous two years by...
CRFD holiday drive brings in 500 bags of food
Here are ways to make your New Year's resolutions stick.
How to make your 2024 resolutions stick