Santee resident to receive $300k from Palmetto Cash 5 lottery

The initial prize of $100,000 was tripled by adding Power-Up for an extra $1.
The initial prize of $100,000 was tripled by adding Power-Up for an extra $1.(Pexels via MGN)
By Kevin Connaughton
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SANTEE, S.C. (WIS) - A $300,000 Palmetto Cash 5 lottery ticket was bought in Santee on Monday, according to lottery officials.

The winning ticket was bought at the EZ Trip #2 at 5290 Five Chop Rd. The initial prize of $100,000 was tripled by adding Power-Up for an extra $1.

The winning numbers were: 2 - 8 - 11 - 15 - 17 with a Power-Up of 3.

The lucky recipient has 180 days from drawing the ticket to claim their prize, lottery officials stated.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

