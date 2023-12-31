SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Panthers owner David Tepper appears to throw drink at fans in video

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper speaks to the media after the firing of NFL football head...
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper speaks to the media after the firing of NFL football head coach Matt Rhule in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)(Nell Redmond | AP)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, FL. (WBTV) - Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper appears to throw a drink at fans in the stadium in a video circulating social media.

It came during the Panthers’ 26-0 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla., on Sunday, Dec. 31.

Tepper can be seen in a video on Twitter appearing to throw his drink through the open window of his suite before turning around and walking away. The fans allegedly hit by the drink turn toward the window and appear to yell at the suite.

Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer is seen standing next to Tepper in the video.

WBTV has reached out to the team, and were told through a spokesperson that the team declined to comment at this time.

It came during the Panthers 26-0 loss to the Jaguars in EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida on Sunday Dec 31.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over the Christmas holidays NASCAR driver Cale Yarborough, Timmonsville, S.C., grew a mustache...
NASCAR Hall of Famer Cale Yarborough, a 3-time Cup champion in the 1970s, dies at 84
Richland County coroner releases identity of suspect dead in crash during RCSD chase
Richland County coroner releases identity of suspect dead in crash during RCSD chase
Deputies said the suspect was traveling at more than 100 miles per hour.
Deputies: Kershaw County pursuit ends in crash
Court Generic
Memorable Midlands court cases of 2023
A Snapchat photo taken from a customer showed Scott Hosek standing at the front door of his...
Touching photo of restaurant owner waiting for customers goes viral, brings in booming business

Latest News

South Carolina's MiLaysia Fulwiley (12) drives the ball past East Carolina's Amiya Joyner (23)...
No. 1 South Carolina women roll in final pre-SEC game, beat East Carolina 73-36 on the road
South Carolina moves to 12-1, remains undefeated at home with 94-62 victory over Florida A&M
South Carolina moves to 12-1, remains undefeated at home with 94-62 victory over Florida A&M
Clemson wins Gator Bowl, game recap
Gray Collegiate athletic director and head football coach Adam Holmes is resigning from his...
Gray Collegiate athletic director, head football coach resigns